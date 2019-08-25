Kwesi Slay Sets To Drop Two Music Videos On Monday, Featuring Medikal

Nation boss Kwesi Slay is set to release and premiere two music video featuring Medikal on Monday, 26th August 2019.

The two music video christened “Frass” ft. Rapper Of The Year Medikal and the much-publicized remix of the hit banger Seven is set to be unveiled on Monday.

He revealed that Seven Remix music video featured all-stars include Medikal, Kofi Mole, Kwesi Arthur, and Accra-based and Disc Jockey for Medikal DJ Mic Smith.

According to him, 2019 is a year of celebration and finally, my fans can’t wait for me to outdoor these much-awaited music videos.

When asked why featuring Medikal on another single? The award-winning rapper affirmed Medikal stands tall in the music industry and has changed the face of Hip-Pop genre in Ghana.

“The song featuring Medikal dubbed “Frass” audio and video all will be released on Monday on your favourite TV Channels, Radio and also via all streaming digital platforms,” he asserted.