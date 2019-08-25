Avant-Garde Hair & Beauty Styles Return With HIBS Africa On September 7

Hair Senta, Ghana’s biggest hub for hair and beauty accessories and Phamous Films will be bringing back some of the craziest styles in the hair and beauty industry with its mega hair festival dubbed ‘Hair Senta International Beauty Show Africa’ (HIBS Africa).

The much anticipated beauty event will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on September 7 and 8 from 10:00am to 8:30pm each day.

HIBS Africa is the biggest beauty show ever to be held in Africa from Ghana.

It involves hair exhibitions and live beauty shows and education on what’s new in the industry. It will bring on board the academia and institutions who will be offering free master classes and introduction to new content by beauty experts.

It will also serve as a platform for professionals and business leaders in the beauty industry to network, acquire new clients, study new industry trends, educate and then compete to win and build their business visibility in Africa then globally.

The event will be attracting vendors and exhibitors of hair and beauty products, including service providers across the African continent mostly and then internationally.

Home-based beauty coaches and international bodies, including educators, will also taking part in the event.

HIBS Africa‒ which is being organised under the theme: ‘Do Not Be Just Another Brand, Be The ‘Go To’ Brand’‒ is, among other objectives, to bridge the gap between African and global beauty industries.

The annual show is expected to attract over 1,000 participants, including some of Africa’s celebrities. Participants will deepen their knowledge in the hair and beauty industry and get acquainted with beauty brands.

HIBS Africa is powered by Hair Santa and Phamous Films, with support from L’Oreal, Standard Chartered, CEIBS, Maybelline, Carol’s Daughter and a host of others.