DJ YoGa Out With New ReMIX Titled "All Die Be Die" Featuring Sarkodie & Akan

Africa's Hippie Dj; Dj YoGa has released yet another masterpiece for all music fanatic in the country and most especially afrobeats lover across the globe.

This is a dance remix of Sarkodie and Akan ‘s "All die be die " remade with high tempo dance instrumental.

Dj Yoga is currently working on an Afrotrap album which slated to drop before the end of the year

Listen to DJ YoGa ft Sarkodie & Akan - All die be die Remix here:

https://soundcloud.com/djyogagh/dj-yoga-ft-sarkodie-akan-all-die-be-die-remix