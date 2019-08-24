ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.08.2019 Music News

DJ YoGa Out With New ReMIX Titled "All Die Be Die" Featuring Sarkodie & Akan

By DJ YoGa
DJ YoGa Out With New ReMIX Titled

Africa's Hippie Dj; Dj YoGa has released yet another masterpiece for all music fanatic in the country and most especially afrobeats lover across the globe.

This is a dance remix of Sarkodie and Akan ‘s "All die be die " remade with high tempo dance instrumental.

Dj Yoga is currently working on an Afrotrap album which slated to drop before the end of the year

Listen to DJ YoGa ft Sarkodie & Akan - All die be die Remix here:

https://soundcloud.com/djyogagh/dj-yoga-ft-sarkodie-akan-all-die-be-die-remix

TOP STORIES

Ghana Commissions West Africa's Largest Steel Factory
1 hour ago

NDC Primaries: I'll Arrest Any Racquet, Macho Man Or Landgua...
4 hours ago

body-container-line