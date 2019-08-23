Kupe Boys Jam To Eazzy’s #Away Hit [WATCH]

Ghanaian star singer Eazzy recently released a new worldwide hit — “Away” which got many music lovers celebrating and jamming to her song.

In a surprising video shared on Instagram today, Kupe hitmakers took to their Instagram page as they jammed to Eazzy’s “Away” banger.

The worldwide clothing line Fashion Nova Ambassadors made a very beautiful video with the hit single.

Eazzy this year, had gone on a UK tour to promote Away and newly released S.O.L.O EPas she got featured on the BBC.

Watch the video below: