Kupe Boys Jam To Eazzy’s #Away Hit [WATCH] By Theophilus Barrow 2 HOURS AGO INDUSTRY NEWS Ghanaian star singer Eazzy recently released a new worldwide hit — “Away” which got many music lovers celebrating and jamming to her song. In a surprising video shared on Instagram today, Kupe hitmakers took to their Instagram page as they jammed to Eazzy’s “Away” banger. The worldwide clothing line Fashion Nova Ambassadors made a very beautiful video with the hit single. Eazzy this year, had gone on a UK tour to promote Away and newly released S.O.L.O EPas she got featured on the BBC. Watch the video below:
