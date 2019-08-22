Stratcomm Africa Launches ‘Rhetoric Open Mic’ Session

Stratcomm Africa has unveiled its maiden edition of the 'Rhetoric Open Mic' event to unearth talents in poetry, spoken words and motivational speaking.

The management company, as part of its corporate social responsibility and to mark its 25th anniversary, organised the event to select the three best competitors for free training and exposure to experts in the field, including a two-day effective communication section.

Hondred Percent, a poet, was adjudged the winner of the competition, with Blessing Bliss Coab and Nii Ashaley as runners-up.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stratcomm, Africa Esther Cobbah, expressed optimism that the event would enable the competitors to inspire others through communication.

She stated that the winners of the competition would be promoted to aid their development and would also be given an opportunity to perform at the company's programmes.

“The winner among the best three would get special attire from wear Ghana,” she pointed out.

Madam Cobbah expressed her willingness to ensure continuity of the programme, as it would help improve communication in the country and beyond.

Nana Asaase, a poet, was a judge at the event, who shared ideas with the contestants.

