I Will Choose Shatta Wale Over Obrafour As My Music Teacher- Luminary DMR

Ghanaian Afro Pop superstar Luminary has indicated that he will choose dancehall and reggae artiste Shatta Wale over legendary Obrafour if he needs a music teacher.

Luminary DMR in an interview with Kumi Kasa stated that, Shatta Wale is his mentor and will be the best music teacher in Ghana for the young generation.

“I have a high opinion of Shatta Wale because of what he is doing for Ghana music. He is one of the biggest artistes in Ghana and I admire him for his success."

He encourages me a lot and I can boldly say I don’t regret looking up to him as my mentor,”

Luminary DMR however added that , "I remembered way back I used to listen to his songs and that time he was called Bandana and all of a sudden he was lost in the music industry and later appeared in a new whole look and style of being dancehall artiste now, such a person has been through a lot and these are the people we need to learn from"

Luminary DMR talks about his hustler lifestyle and how he has suffered on his own to build a comfortable life for himself through hard work.

Luminary DMR disclosed that he is ready to work with artistes like his mentor Shatta Wale, Efya, and R2bees on subsequent songs.

He is currently promoting his new song "Agyeiwaa" which is currently one of the biggest songs in Ghana, Nigeria and other African countries.

