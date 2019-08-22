Koo Ntakra Takes a Swipe at Medikal, Awal & Co in New Rap Song ‘21’

When we thought the recent rap beef has died out, Akwapem rapper, Koo Ntakra has lighted up a new fire with this new rap video titled ‘21’.

In what seems to be a direct response to Medikal’s recent rant of saving the rap game in the last four years, as well as to Awal who is said to have thrown shots at the former hitmaker champ, the ‘wurewurafor’ crooner shades them by sighting ‘they are yet to complete their rap apprenticeship’ and should not make excessive noise because of their ‘one hit’.

He went on to state ‘he is the odd one’ in this rap game, thus comparing him to others will be a big mistake, like comparing ‘Akwapem Poloo to Nadia Buari’.

Watch full video below to make your own judgement.

Video shot and directed by Rich Sheff, song produced by KP Beatz, and mix mastered by Qhola Beatz.