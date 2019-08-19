Shatta Wale, Fameye, Tinny shuts down Bukom

Shatta Wale ‘shut down’ the ‘Loud in Bukom’ concert held in Bukom over the weekend.

Loud Mix Gh., in collaboration with Halifax Entertainment and other partners, to commemorate the Homowo festival, put together a concert that witnessed a multitude of music lovers show up to see Shatta Wale and Tinny, who headlined the concert.

Supporting acts which included; Sista afia, Fameye, Jupitar amongst others put up such impressive performances including the co-headline act, Tinny.

Shatta wale arrived around 3am and dished out over 100 of his hit songs, stretching his performance till almost 7am in the morning, where he had to be ‘begged’ to stop.

Flanked by his Militants, Shatta dropped one hit after the other with such verve, energy and aplomb, much to the delight of the fans, who sang along every record that was played.

See highlights of the event below

