[PHOTOS + VIDEOS] Eazzy Thrill Fans At The 2019 Ga Homowo Fest

Ghanaian female star Eazzy over the weekend thrilled fans at the 2019 Ga Homowo Festival.

The singer who is known in real life as Mildred Ashong hails from Ga Mashi as she has never forgotten her roots.

Known for producing back to back hits such as Kpokopshito, Wengeze, Power, One Tin, Away, Obaagbemi and her biggest hit Forever got the fans on their feet as they enjoyed every bit of her performance.

The event was organized by Solash Entertainment.

Enjoy pictures and videos form Eazzy’s performance below: