19.08.2019 Exclusive News A Plus Says He Will Sponsor Captain Planet, American Rapper Bow Wow’s Collabo By Staff Writer 2 HOURS AGO EXCLUSIVE NEWS Ghanaian rapper and leader of celebrated Highlife/Hip-pop group Captain Planet is set to collaborate with celebrated American rapper Bow Wow.The American Rap prodigy, Bow Wow, made his recording debut alongside Snoop Dogg at six, near-miraculously shed the “l’il” and remained a star into adulthood.In an Instagram post sighted by RazzNews.com, Captain Planet shared a photo of himself together with the American rapper and A Plus.After affirming the collaboration between him and the American Icon, the “Obi Agye Obi Girl” hitmaker revealed that A Plus is the one to fund the collaboration.Though, Captain Planet failed to reveal the cost of the impending collaboration, A Plus in the comment session, confirmed his intent to fund the collaboration irrespective of the amount.Kindly check Captain Planet’s post below:Source:RazzNews.com
