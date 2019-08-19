A Plus Says He Will Sponsor Captain Planet, American Rapper Bow Wow’s Collabo

Ghanaian rapper and leader of celebrated Highlife/Hip-pop group Captain Planet is set to collaborate with celebrated American rapper Bow Wow.

The American Rap prodigy, Bow Wow, made his recording debut alongside Snoop Dogg at six, near-miraculously shed the “l’il” and remained a star into adulthood.

In an Instagram post sighted by RazzNews.com, Captain Planet shared a photo of himself together with the American rapper and A Plus.

After affirming the collaboration between him and the American Icon, the “Obi Agye Obi Girl” hitmaker revealed that A Plus is the one to fund the collaboration.

Though, Captain Planet failed to reveal the cost of the impending collaboration, A Plus in the comment session, confirmed his intent to fund the collaboration irrespective of the amount.

Kindly check Captain Planet’s post below:

Source:RazzNews.com