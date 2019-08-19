Selly Galley to host Adonko Fufu party on 25th August

Popular Ghanaian TV host, model, and actress Selorm Galley Fiawoo Popularly called Selly Galley will be hosting a section of Ghanaian personalities and the public at a private residence on 25th August to ASellybrators Adonko Fufu Party.

The Fufu party which will be free for all attendees is Selly Galley's way of promoting one of Ghana's most popular foods.

According to the actress, patrons will be given very delicious fufu meals and also use the opportunity socialize with celebrities and have fun.

The party is expected to be exciting as key personalities including her husband Big J Cartel, also known as Praye Tietia, from the popular hiplife Praye group, co-MC for the occasion Peter Ritchie , Kobbie Rana and others have been seen spreading the free fufu information.

In a social media post sighted by Agtractivemustapha.com, the actress posted that it is free for all and everyone is welcome to the event.

The occasion is supported by several corporate entities and media Houses including Joy TV.

Attractivemustapha.com