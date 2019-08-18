South Africa's Ntokozo Mbambo To Lead Ghana In Worship At 'The Connection' 2019

On September 15, 2019, Ghana will come alive as South African Gospel Artiste, Ntokozo Mbambo will be performing live at the maiden edition of ‘The Connection’ at ICGC Holy Ghost Temple at Adenta-Frafraha(Accra)

‘The Connection’, a Christian event organized by Little Things International, an organization that focuses on children and youth career development, is to create an atmosphere of salvation, healing, and deliverance through the power of worship.

Addressing the press on the event, the organizers indicated that:

"it is going to be an intimate connection with God as we worship together with believers built with one spirit and one faith in the presence of God. This will give patrons an unforgettable experience of faith, love, intimacy with God and other believers, leaving believers with a lasting memory of an extraordinary connection with their maker.”

Aside Ntokozo Mbambo, who is well noted with the hit song ‘Jehovah is Your Name’, other gospel artistes who will also thrill thousands of worshippers with amazing praise and worship songs include Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye, Eugene Zuta, Jeshurun Okyere, Efe Grace and Rev. Ifueko Charmien.

The Connection 2019 is under the auspices of Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye, General Overseer of The Maker’s House Chapel International.

Single entry goes for GHc30, double for GHc50 whereas Platinum is at GHC80.

Proceeds from the event will be used to support the acquisition of a Radiant Warmer for babies for Our Lady of Grace Catholic Hospital in Breman Asikuma.

Source:RazzNews.com