KOD, Uncle Ebo Whyte and Santokh Singh to be honored at the 3rd Edition of Ghana Event Awards 19

The highly anticipated Ghana Event Awards 2019 is set to come off on the 30th of August, 2019 at the Silverstar Tower, Airport City, Accra.

The award scheme which is aimed at rewarding event excellence has been running for the past three years and has carved a niche for itself in that regard.

The awards depends on the need to advance and feature organizations and individuals who make and effectively execute mind boggling events which meet international standards and have the possibilities of getting to be models for other future undertakings.

The awards will make a stage that will ultimately draw in pertinent consideration, sufficient assets and suitable venture towards occasions in Ghana and will fill in as a support for event coordinators to proceed with their patterns.

Top GH personalities KOD, Uncle Ebo Whyte and Santokh Singh who have helped in promoting, organizing & supporting events will be honored at this year’s GEA19 Ghana Event Awards, for their impacts on the entertainment industry and support to the event industry for more than a decade.

KOD – FASHION ICON OF THE YEAR

UNCLE EBO WHYTE – LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

SANTOKH SINGH – SPECIAL RECOGNITION



