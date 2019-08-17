Everything you need to Know about Cherry Akosua Agyapongmaa

Charity Akosua Agyapongmaa Djan was born on Sunday, 7th July. She lost her Dad, Patrick Ofori Djan eight years ago and Mom, Gifty Naa Odoi Addo two years ago.

Despite being an Orphan, Charity never gave up on herself and always challenged herself to achieve greatness. Therefore she loves to motivate the youth and orphans who think that all hope is lost. Cherry loves to hang around people who motivate and inspire her. She has been under the care of her Auntie Janet Dowetin and Grandmother, Charity Akosua Dowetin throughout her childhood. And currently staying with her Step father Mr Emmanuel Kofi Addo with Siblings.

Cherry always wanted to be an Actress even though the current path she chose will land her in the hospital. She still hasn't lost the desire and passion she has for the acting job.

At age fourteen, a Rastafarian she met in the streets made her come to the realization that she resembles Yvonne Nelson when he asked her relation to the Veteran actress. Away from that, many people she came into contact with called her Yvonne Nelson and others also insisted that she was the actress's kid sister.

Charity had her basic education at Glorious Pearls Complex where she came out with flying colours in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (B. E. C. E) and proceeded to Diaspora Girls For Her Senior High School Education. As the Senior School Prefect for the 2015-2016 academic year, she worked efficiently and effectively.

She passed the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and got the chance to further her Education at Pantang Nurse's Training College where she's currently offering Psychiatry and also became the Vice Public Relationship Officer for the 2019 academic year. Cherry loves to Read, Sing and listen to music at her leisure time.

She's a very humble person and a good Christian who holds the virtues of Christ at high esteem. She attends church at Higher Praise Tabernacle.

Great actresses like Grace Nortey, Grace Omabo, Portia Boateng, Nana Ama Mcbrown and others serve as inspirations. She also looks up to Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama. Yvonne Nelson happens to be her Role model and Mentor.