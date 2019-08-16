VIDEO: "I have over 20 girls in UK but Im still a Virgin" – EL's cousin Young Rob reveals

UK-based Ghanaian musician Young rob who is also a cousin of popular Ghanaian rapper/singer EL has made a shocking revelation on Instagram.

According to the tall talented singer, he believes that ladies love tall guys like himself and his cousin, EL that is why he has over 20 girls in UK but added that he doesn't do anything intimate with them because he is still a virgin.

"They say ladies like Tall guys like myself and my cousin EL, ok i have over 20 girls, hahaha but I'm still a virgin cos I'm married to the game", he wrote on Instagram

Young Rob who has a new banger "Mami" is looking forward to break boundaries with his beautiful afro-pop music and hoping o collaborate with Ghanaian based musicians soon. His previous single " Slow wine' which currently has over 127k views on YouTube, topped some charts in UK and was one of the most air-played songs two years ago on Ghanaian -based UK radio stations.

Watch Video of his new song " Mami" below:

