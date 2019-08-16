Pan African Art Society Partners Ghana Music Awards UK 2019

This year's edition of Ghana Music Awards UK keeps attracting notable organisations for sponsorship.

The latest to officially partner the organizers is the Pan African Art Society which has pledged to support the event and make it more spectacular.

This is obviously a welcoming news for the organizers of the Awards as it adds to the six renowned sponsors for the 2019 event.

This partnership According to the organizers who spoke to Attractivemustapha.com will spice up the event and make it more exciting because organizers are planning to host more nominees and media personalities from Ghana.

As the biggest Ghanaian music night in the UK, the 2019 Ghana Music Awards UK is scheduled to take place in London on October 5, 2019.

The Launch and nominees announcement for the 4th Ghana Music Awards UK took place at the Accra City Hotel weeks ago with media and industry players attending the memorable occasion.

The award scheme is an award ceremony which is held annually in the UK to celebrate and reward Ghanaian artists living in Ghana and the UK.