FUSE ODG's TINA Festival 2020 Website Launch And Early Bird Ticket Promo

Global Afrobeat Superstar, Fuse ODG and his This is New Africa (TINA) team announces the launch of the website for TINA Festival 2020 at www.tinafestival.com. The new site features updates for the upcoming TINA Festival 2020 event, slated for 2-4 January 2020 in Accra, Ghana as well as easy access to ticketing and information about Fuse ODG and participating artists as they are confirmed.

TINA Festival launched in January 2019 to commence Ghana Tourism Authority’s Year of Return initiative in an effort to promote Ghana as a catalyst for tourism and investment.

“TINA Festival was such an amazing display of Afrobeats music and culture that truly reflected the beauty and power of young Africans. We are excited to bring TINA Festival back to Ghana with many more opportunities to build, network and of course party! We are encouraging fans to visit tinafestival.com to stay tuned to festival updates and purchase tickets in advance to secure your place at Africa’s biggest Kente Party,” shares Fuse ODG, the visionary artist at the helm of TINA Festival who has been travelling the world representing Ghana at home and abroad including recent performances at The Homecoming Presidential Gala hosted by Ghana’s Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and headlining the AFCONFinals and Closing Ceremony at the Cairo International Stadium in Egypt.

Earlier this year, TINA Festival was celebrated over three days with a Nation Building Day, New Africa Nation Conference featuring some of Africa’s leading thought leaders including BBC Broadcaster, Reggie Yates, Actress/Producer, Ama K. Abebrese, Media Personality and Entrepreneur, Bola Ray, Entrepreneur/ Lawyer, Sangu Delle and a Music Festival headlined by top musicians from throughout the diaspora such as Sarkodie, DBanj, Stefflon Don, Joey B, Lethal Bizzle, and Skepta resulting in coverage in over 70 local and international media outlets, over 4000 attendees and more than 20 million global digital impressions!

TINA Festival 2020 tickets are being offered for a 10% discount if purchased at www.tinafestival.com with the promo code TINA2020 at checkout.