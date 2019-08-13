Medikal, Fella Makafui and Sister Derby performed on one stage in Amsterdam

Medikal, Fella Makafui and Sister Derby have finally met for the first time in so many months during the Afrodam Summer Concert in Amsterdam.

Sister Derby and Medikal were one-time lovebirds who ended their relationship on a sour note. Medikal and his girlfriend, Fella Makafui have been dominating the headlines ever since they made their relationship public.

However, for the first time in so many months, Medikal, Fella makafui and Sister Derby finally met in Amsterdam at the Afrodam summer concert where both act were billed.

Sister Derby performed her hit song kakalika love, a song aimed at Medikal and Fella. During Medikal’s turn he also performed his Oma Oda song as he invited Fella makafui on stage to entertain the fans.

Looking at the reaction of the fans they loved the performances of both acts

See their performance below