‘Guinness Smooth’ Launch And What You Missed

It was a night full of glam as Guinness Ghana launched its new stout, Guinness Smooth at a star-studded event which was held at the plush Urban Grill Restaurant in Airport City, Accra.

The exclusive event brought together the movers and shakers in the entertainment industry in the country as well as the ‘cool kids’ of our time.

John Dumelo, Caroline Sampson, Nikki Samonas, KOD, Kwame Farkye and other dynamos of the Ghanaian entertainment scene attended the fancy launch party. Sheldon the Turnup, Lharley, Jonny Stone, Omkar, Twinsdntbeg, Efia Odo and many others were not also left out in the ‘Guinness Smooth’ party.

They were serenaded by the soulful songstress, Cina Soul while enjoying the smooth and refreshing taste of the latest stout Guinness Smooth.

It was indeed a night full of glitz and glam.

Made from over 70% natural ingredients from Ghana, the new Guinness Smooth is brewed with fruity, butterscotch flavour to provide a distinctive and perfect bittersweet taste of smoothness and refreshment.