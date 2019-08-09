All Set For Tehillah Experience On Sunday

Anticipation is on an all-time high for the 6th edition of Ohemaa Mercy’s ‘Tehillah Experience’ and preparations are almost completed for a mega concert dubbed, ‘The Holy Spirit Experience’.

Scheduled for this Sunday, August 11, at the ICGC Calvary Temple at 4pm, Ghanaian gospel legend, Ohemaa Mercy would be joined in worship by a legion of spirit-filled Ministers of God from Ghana; led by the legendary Elder Mireku, together with Ceccy Twum, Diana Hamilton and Joe Mettle.

The fervor for ‘Tehillah Experience’ in the last couple of years has transcended the shores of Ghana and has attained some appreciable level of international appeal. In view of that, the 6th edition would welcome an assemblage of anointed International gospel stars including Kenyan, Evelyn Wanjiru, South Africa’s Lebo Sekgobela and Michael Mahendere from Zimbabwe.

As always, ‘Tehilllah’ offers the platform for ‘unsung’ Ministers of God, such as Efe Grace, Ewurama Ahinful and the ebullient Francis Amo - who would have the opportunity to bless the masses who would throng the venue in earnest for blessings of the Spirit.

Another interesting package at the event would be the sharing of word, which would be commandeered by revered Men of God; Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye, Rev. Abraham Lamptey and Prophet Dr. Oduro.

Under the guidance of these Ministers of the Gospel, visitation, and impartation of the Holy Ghost are expected to inundate the venue and its environs. The concert is free!