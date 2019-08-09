Accra Socialites Are Immersed Into The Guinness Smooth Experience

Last Wednesday, Accra’s ‘cool kids’ were all under one roof as Guinness Ghana launched its new stout, Guinness Smooth. The event took place at the elegant Urban Grill Restaurant, Airport City-Accra.

Made from 70% natural ingredients from Ghana, the new Guinness Smooth is brewed with fruity, butterscotch flavour to provide a distinctive and perfect bittersweet taste of smoothness and refreshment.

Guests were treated to good music and were given an experience of how the different ingredients blended together which was dubbed the ‘Guinness Smooth Experience’.

The socialites were handed certificates which showed that they had been completely immersed in the process of making the Smooth stout.

Some guests who joined in the launch included; Sheldon the Turnup, Lharley, Jonny Stone, Omkar, Twinsdntbeg, Efia Odo and many others. Guinness Smooth got everyone into the party groove and guests interacted and danced the night away.

Ultimately, Guinness Smooth made Accra rock and the experience will be on the lips of the guest for months to come.

