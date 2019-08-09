New Stout ‘Guinness Smooth’ Launched At Star-Studded Exclusive Reveal

Guinness Ghana has launched its new stout, Guinness Smooth at a star-studded event which was held at the plush Urban Grill Restaurant in Airport City, Accra.

John Dumelo, Caroline Sampson, Nikki Samonas, KOD, Kwame Farkye and other dynamos of the Ghanaian entertainment scene attended the fancy launch party. They were serenaded by the soulful songstress, Cina Soul while enjoying the smooth and refreshing taste of the latest stout Guinness Smooth.

Celebrities present at the event described the taste of the new Guinness Smooth as “easy on the tongue.” They could be spotted enjoying bottles of the stout whiles interacting and dancing the night away with other media personalities.

It was indeed a night full of glitz and glam.

Guinness Smooth is currently available in Accra only. Availability will be expanded to other parts of Ghana later in the year.

Our stars have tested and tried the authentic and refreshing taste of Guinness Smooth. It is now your turn to grab a bottle at a pub near you and feel the Smooth Experience!!