5 hot photos from Sarah Adwoa Sarfo’s wedding

The Minister of State in Charge of Public Procurement, Lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo, is off the market!

Adwoa Sarfo, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya got married to Hanny Moutsiseb at a private marriage ceremony over the weekend.

She has two children with Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.

Adwoa Safo, 37, is the daughter of Ghanaian pastor and innovator Apostle Kwadwo Safo of Kantanka Automobile and Kristo Asafo Church fame.

See some of the wedding photos below:

