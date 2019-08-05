2019 Ghana Bloggers Awards Launched

Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
05.08.2019 Coming Events

By Fred Quayson
Ghana Bloggers Awards has been launched today to celebrate the growing numbers of bloggers in the country. The event aims to award those writing creative and interesting blogs on a range of subjects including business, fashion, entertainment and others

The blogosphere in Ghana has grown and developed with colourful array of personal and community blogs which add excellent coverage, comment and entertainment for web users. This is a brilliant opportunity to commemorate some of the hard work and innovation online in Ghana

Ghana Bloggers Awards was established to acknowledge the immense effort and commitment that is invested into creating informative blog. It consist of 36 categories, including the blogger of the year, next rated best blogger, best new blog and best blogger (regionals)

Ghana Bloggers Awards is an online event, since blogging itself is an online activity, but will be taken to the grounds in the near future, organisers, Holicage Media Network told us.

Main-Categories
Blogger of the Year
Next Rated Best Blogger
Most Influential Blogger
Overall Best Blog
Best New Blog
Most Interactive Blog
Most Unique Voice in a Blog
Most Updated Blog
Best Youtube Channel
Best Facebook Personality
Best Instagrammer
Best Twitter Profile
Sub-Categories
Best Travel Blog
Best Health Blog
Best Lifestyle Blog
Best Sports Blog
Best Music Blog
Best Entertainment Blog
Best News Blog
Best Education Blog
Best Business Blog
Best Fashion & Beauty Blog
Best Technology Blog
Best Regional Blog
Best Religious Blog
Regionals
Best Blogger - [Insert Your Region Name]
eg
Best Blogger - Western
Best Blogger - Eastern
Nomination will be opened on August 7, 2019. To file, one will have to visit their official site, which is under construction, and fill in the form available. Everything will be done online.

