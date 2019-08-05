2019 Ghana Bloggers Awards Launched

Ghana Bloggers Awards has been launched today to celebrate the growing numbers of bloggers in the country. The event aims to award those writing creative and interesting blogs on a range of subjects including business, fashion, entertainment and others
The blogosphere in Ghana has grown and developed with colourful array of personal and community blogs which add excellent coverage, comment and entertainment for web users. This is a brilliant opportunity to commemorate some of the hard work and innovation online in Ghana
Ghana Bloggers Awards was established to acknowledge the immense effort and commitment that is invested into creating informative blog. It consist of 36 categories, including the blogger of the year, next rated best blogger, best new blog and best blogger (regionals)
Ghana Bloggers Awards is an online event, since blogging itself is an online activity, but will be taken to the grounds in the near future, organisers, Holicage Media Network told us.
Main-Categories Blogger of the Year Next Rated Best Blogger Most Influential Blogger Overall Best Blog Best New Blog Most Interactive Blog Most Unique Voice in a Blog Most Updated Blog Best Youtube Channel Best Facebook Personality Best Instagrammer Best Twitter Profile Sub-Categories Best Travel Blog Best Health Blog Best Lifestyle Blog Best Sports Blog Best Music Blog Best Entertainment Blog Best News Blog Best Education Blog Best Business Blog Best Fashion & Beauty Blog Best Technology Blog Best Regional Blog Best Religious Blog Regionals Best Blogger - [Insert Your Region Name] eg Best Blogger - Western Best Blogger - Eastern Nomination will be opened on August 7, 2019. To file, one will have to visit their official site, which is under construction, and fill in the form available. Everything will be done online.
