2019 Ghana Bloggers Awards Launched

Ghana Bloggers Awards has been launched today to celebrate the growing numbers of bloggers in the country. The event aims to award those writing creative and interesting blogs on a range of subjects including business, fashion, entertainment and others

The blogosphere in Ghana has grown and developed with colourful array of personal and community blogs which add excellent coverage, comment and entertainment for web users. This is a brilliant opportunity to commemorate some of the hard work and innovation online in Ghana

Ghana Bloggers Awards was established to acknowledge the immense effort and commitment that is invested into creating informative blog. It consist of 36 categories, including the blogger of the year, next rated best blogger, best new blog and best blogger (regionals)

Ghana Bloggers Awards is an online event, since blogging itself is an online activity, but will be taken to the grounds in the near future, organisers, Holicage Media Network told us.

Main-Categories

Blogger of the Year

Next Rated Best Blogger

Most Influential Blogger

Overall Best Blog

Best New Blog

Most Interactive Blog

Most Unique Voice in a Blog

Most Updated Blog

Best Youtube Channel

Best Facebook Personality

Best Instagrammer

Best Twitter Profile

Sub-Categories

Best Travel Blog

Best Health Blog

Best Lifestyle Blog

Best Sports Blog

Best Music Blog

Best Entertainment Blog

Best News Blog

Best Education Blog

Best Business Blog

Best Fashion & Beauty Blog

Best Technology Blog

Best Regional Blog

Best Religious Blog

Regionals

Best Blogger - [Insert Your Region Name]

eg

Best Blogger - Western

Best Blogger - Eastern

Nomination will be opened on August 7, 2019. To file, one will have to visit their official site, which is under construction, and fill in the form available. Everything will be done online.