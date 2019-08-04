NPP's Adwoa Safo ties the knot

The minister of State for Public Procurement, Honorable Adwoa Safo has tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony yesterday, 3rd August 2019, Ghpage.com can confirm.

A private traditional marriage ceremony attended by family and invited close friends was held to see the beautiful minister tied the knot.

Multimedia presenter, Afia Pokuaa who was probably at the ceremony shared a photo of the adorable couple with the caption:

Congratulations and happy marriage to Adwoa Safo, minister of state for Public Procurement.