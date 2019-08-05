Female musicians need be dramatic to get people’s attention – Wendy Shay

'Uber Driver' hitmaker, Wendy Shay says the music industry is male-dominated so female acts need to go beyond just releasing songs to get attention and be appreciated.

Speaking to Regina Van-Helvert on GH One TV's 'Rhythmzlive', she said female acts need to do extraordinary things to be in the news.

“This industry is male-dominated until you do something that is mind-blowing, you don't really get the kind of attention that you want. Ghana is more about drama”, she said.

According to her, just rapping or dropping hits upon hits is not enough to get the sort of appreciation a female musician needs in the industry.

“Ghanaians want to see dramatic stuff in your life”, she added.

Wendy Shay, since her arrival onto the music scene a year ago, has been criticised for her choice of clothes, comments on social media, among others.