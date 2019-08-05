Oye evicted from Citi TV’s Voice Factory

Another contestant has been evicted from this week's episode of Citi TV's music reality show, Voice Factory.

Joana Ababio, known in the competition as Oye could not garner the required votes to keep her in the contest. She had 8.70% of the total votes cast by the judges and the general public.

The twenty-four-year-old administrator at Yeemart International School is a graduate of Akim Swedru Senior High School and the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

She follows Red'M who also left the competition last week.

The remaining 8 singers will battle it out for the top spot, in live performance shows for the remaining weeks.

The judges for the night were gospel musician Edinam Bright-Davies and Richie Mensah, CEO of Lynx Entertainment and 'Made in Ghana' ambassador Okyeame Kwame.

'Voice Factory' is aired on Citi TV on Saturdays at 7 pm with daily updates at 11:30 pm.

The show is hosted by Osei Kwame, co-host of Citi FM's late afternoon drive, Traffic Avenue and AJ Sarpong, host of Brunch in the Citi on Citi FM and Hall of Fame on Citi TV.

Voice Factory 2019 is sponsored by Woodin and Beta Malt.

For your favourite contestant to stay in the competition, dial *447*973#, choose the 'vote' option, select the name of your contestant, select your number of votes and send.