Kuami Eugene Says He Needs A Woman Who Can Cook And Take Care Of Him

Ghanaian highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene would rather want to settle with a woman who can cook and take care of him.

Speaking in an interview with AJ Sarpong on Citi TV, he said even though he is not in any relationship now, he has certain characteristics he wants to see in his potential wife.

When asked what ideal woman is, he said he needs someone who is “beautiful, smart, at least can prepare something.”

“At least even if you can't cook you can prepare something. I need someone who can cook and take care of me,” he said.

