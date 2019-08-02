Shatta Wale is bigger than President Akufo-Addo, says manager Bulldog (Video)

The artiste manager of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, Bulldog claims the singer is more popular and bigger than the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to him, Shatta Wale’s fame reaches farther than the president across the globe.

He made this statement during an interview on Zylofon TV.

“Shatta [Wale] is much more popular, bigger than President Akufo-Addo in the world,” he claimed.

Bulldog further stated that if the two go head-to-head on the ballot paper at the upcoming general elections, the “Already” hitmaker would sweep the most votes.

“In 2020, if Shatta Wale and Akufo-Addo go head-to-head on the ballot paper, Akufo-Addo will lose the election hands down.”

He used Shatta Wale’s influence in the music industry as a yardstick for his forecast and brags.

“We’ve known Shatta way before Akufo Addo. He is an entertainer. He’s been doing music before President Akufo-Addo arrived. These are some of the things that will go into voting.”

Watch the full interview below.


