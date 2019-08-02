Funny Face Declares His Presidential Ambition

Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has said he will be the President of Ghana in the next 12 years.

According to Funny Face, politics was not part of his initial plans as an entertainer but he wants to help Ghanaian Children, hence his newest ambition

The ‘Cow N Chicken’ actor made this proclamation while speaking in an exclusive interview with Nana Romeo, host of ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ on Accra 100.5FM

“By 12 years’ time, I’ll be the President of this country…politics was not part of my initial plans as an entertainer but I want to do more for the children of Ghana so I want to become the President “.Funny Face told Romeo, monitored by RazzNews.com

Source:RazzNews.com