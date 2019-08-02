‘For marriage, I need tall, dark Ghanaian man’ - Actress

Fast-rising Ghanaian actress Abena Mckenzie in an interview has said that she will only get married to a tall, dark Ghanaian man.

In an interview on Radio 1 Monitored by Ghanacelebs.com, the young actress said she is interested in dark tall guys and since she is a Ghanaian she is praying to find one here in Ghana.

"I'm too young for love. And relationships are scary to me right now. So, I am just focusing on my career and business. No wedding plans, no relationship. However, when the time comes, I am looking out for a man that has a close relationship with God. He must be comfortable financially. He just has to be dark in complexion tall and must be a Ghanaian", she said.