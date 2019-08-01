“I Prayed Rather Than Talking about Issues of NAM1 & Menzgold because it Was Beyond Me”: Joyce Blessing

Multi-award-winning Gospel minstrel Joyce Blessing says she was quiet about MenzGold and issues relating to her CEO Nana Appiah Mensah known popularly as NAM 1 because talking wouldn’t have solved the issue.

According to her, NAM 1’s issue with the government is beyond her and all she could do during these trying times was to pray to support her boss.

She indicated that she has constantly prayed and has been relieved because NAM 1 didn’t run away as people perceived but is back in Ghana.

The Repent hitmaker was grateful because she was threatened by people because of MenzGold and NAM 1.

Joyce Blessing insisted that she’s still with Zylofon Media as an artiste and will continue to be loyal to the brand regardless of pending issues.