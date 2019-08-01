It’s shameful MUSIGA watched Bak Tye died of Tuberculosis – Obofour bemoans

It has appeared that the sudden death of Bak Tye has taken a greater part of Ghanaian rapper Obofour as he keeps raising some genuine arguments.

In an interview with Fnnewsroom.com, Obofour lamented that he does not understand why an institution like MUSIGA which claims to champion the welfare of musicians would look on for Bak Tye to died not of any disease rather than Tuberculosis.

For the “Konkonsa” hit-maker, it is very shameful for someone to die of Tuberculosis in this dispensation not to talk of a musician like Bak Tye.

He said;

“… It is so shameful that a whole MUSIGA has watched Bak Tye died of Tuberculosis. I mean how, in this dispensation.”

When asked if he can confirm if the late Bak Tye was a member of MUSIGA, he quickly that that is doesn’t matter he was or not.

“… It doesn’t really matter if he was a member or not, the underlining factor here is that MUSIGA watched on for him to die of Tuberculosis.”

He then stressed that Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour, MUSIGA president should up his game and put in proper structures.

“… I want to use this opportunity to call on Obour to wake up and do the needful because we don’t have proper structures here. Many people see music as a hobby and not as a business venture.”

Obofour born Raphael Oduro Dickson is currently promoting his new single “Konkonsa” which course is already getting massive attention in Ghana and Nigeria.

He has also hinted of dropping his maiden album soon.