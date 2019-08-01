Shatta Wale Was Inciting My Fans Against Me So I Had To Advise Him — Sarkodie

Sarkodie has explained one thing that pushed him to record “advice” to jab Shatta Wale in 2018 when things got tensed between them.

In an interview on 4syte TV, the rapper explained that the Dancehall act is known as a talkative so initially he wasn’t bothered at all about his comments relating to him.

From an excerpt of the interview seen by pulse.com.gh, Sarkodie, however, mentioned that at some point, he got concerned because Shatta Wale started saying unnecessary things that were tarnishing his image.

“First I use to see it as fun but then it got serious to sit on radio and go like you met a fan of mine who said he wanted to take pictures and I said know and I don’t treat my fans well, that’s like, you are trying to turn the people against me” he said.

Sarkodie added that there are other times that the “Gringo” singer gets on stage and use the “f” word to describe him and he’s contained those actions from him for a long time until burst it all out in his “advice” song.

The “Bleeding” rapper also trashed reports in which Shatta Wale claimed that Sarkodie turned his foe after he sneaked behind an agreement they had about a show, to go and secretly reach a different agreement with the organizers.

“If you go and do your checks, I want to use “disrespect” started way before all that … he’s been like for a minute even before the show” he said. Hear more from King Sark in the video below and share your thoughts with us.

—Pulse.com.gh