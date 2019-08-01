I Have The Best EP Release In Ghana's History — Kobena Richiz

Ghanaian fast-rising Afro beats/hip-life artiste, Kobena Richiz has said he has the best EP song ever to be released in the history of Ghana's music.

The artiste officially launched his 6 tracks EP titled the Eagle on 23rd March which is available on all the popular digital platforms.

As part of his promotional plans, Kobena Richiz decided to officially start promoting one track on the EP titled "Higher".

His EP is made up of songs like "Higher, Nana Akua, Something, Wossop, No Be Juju, and Temptation".

EP is a musical recording that contains more tracks than a single, but is usually unqualified as an album.

As to why his EP should be classified as one of the best, he explained to Attractive Mustapha that the time and quality of the songs on the tracks makes it the best.

“Eagles fly higher, so I named the EP as such because the songs on it are very strong and are expected to go higher.

He added that the song titled Higher on the track which is being promoted now talks more about his life stories and personal experiences.