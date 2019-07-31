‘Go Online’ Nominated EMA’s ‘Most Popular Song of The Year’

Ghanaian Renowned celebrity blogger who doubles as a rapper Sammy Kay , has been nominated for the category of Emerging Music Award’s (EMA) Most Popular song of the year with the song titled "Go online” released as bloggers anthem which hits hard on celebrities who disrespect and show no appreciation to bloggers despite the tremendous support they (bloggers) give to them (celebrities).

Sammy Kay is competing with popular musicians such as Fameye, Tulenkey, Kwesi Slay, Krymi, Agbeshie and more.

Spitting some bars on a groovy beat produced by Article Wan, Sammy Kay exhorted Shatta Wale, Criss Waddle, Stonebwoy, Kontihene and other celebs to show gratitude to bloggers because they contribute immensely to their career.

The song “Go Online” has gained massive air play and in the process, the artist Sammy kay has eventually gained attention in the music space in Ghana.

Emerging Music Awards (EMA) is a youth’s choice awards scheme that seek to foster the development of the Ghanaian emerging artist by rewarding and celebrating young artist who have excelled in the seven main music genres of Ghana, thus; Gospel, Hi-life, Hip-life, Hip-pop, Dance hall, Reggae, Afro-pop and Traditional.