Zylofon Songstress Efe Keyz Caught 'Fighting' Over Unpaid Dress

Ghanaian songstress Efe Gyapong popularly known as Efe Keyz during the week found herself at the wrong side of life at the Rehab beach resort at South-La Estate.

The sensational musician was spotted by some people who had also gone to the beach to catch fan exchanging words with a young lady.

The young lady was heard saying "I am not a Forex bureau" during the squabble.

The exchange continued for a while and Efe was seen taking out some Dollars from her purse which she gave to the lady in question.

The spectators thought that would end the conversation but the argument and insults did not cease. 4

Our reporter who had gone to enjoy the natural breeze from the sea at the time of the incidence then approached the two beautiful ladies to enquire what the issue was about in an attempt to settle the issue between the two.

The lady in an angry mood explained that Efe ordered for a dress but when she got to her house at Tema but met her absence upon reaching her house only for Efe to ask that she brings the dress to the beach after she called her.

“Efe doesn't want to pay for the transport. She said she has no cedis on her so she will pay the dollar equivalent and want her change in cedis”, the lady lamented.

Eventually, the "peacemaker" took the Dollar notes and after verifying it's authenticity then gave Efe cedi equivalent which she used eventually used to pay the lady.

Efe was later seen at Osu popping happily at the birthday bash of Choir Master of Praye fame.

