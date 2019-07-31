2nd Edition Of Okere Mountain Fest Lines Up Wendy Shay Others

Hiplife artistes, Wendy Shay and Article Wan will be among the numerous artistes that will entertain patrons of the second edition of Okere Mountain fest (Okere Fest 2019).

The event which will take place at the Asenema Water Falls will be held on the weekend of 3rd August, 2019 to 5th August which is a public holiday.

The festival, according to the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Okere, Daniel Kenneth which is being organized under the auspices of the Okere District Assembly is to help harness the tourism potential of the District.

Tour sites in the district which include legacies of renowned fetish priests, Okomfo Anokye and other great forests in the district will also be opened to members of the public.

Daniel Kenneth, Okere MCE

The Asenema Waterfalls, the DCE in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM said is found in a thick forest which has been adopted by the Forestry Commission. This was done through the instrumentality of the MP for Okere, Dan Botwe.

Eno, Faya, Tulenkey, Harmatan and a host of hiplife artistes will provide music at the festival which will also showcase rich Ghanaian culture.

People from the Diaspora have been urged to take advantage of the Year of Return and visit areas on Okere District where slave trade boomed when Akwamu ruled the area.

Okere Mountain fest 2019 promises to be fun; come cool off the stress from the Accra hustle.

Just an hour and half drive from Accra and Asenema Waterfalls is 15 minutes' drive from Akropong.