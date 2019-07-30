Wendy Shay, Article Wan, Eno Barony, Others To Rock Okere Festivals With Kaya Tours

Ghanaian celebrated musicians including Wendy Shay, Article Wan, Eno Barony and many others are calling on their fans to join them as they storm Okere in the Eastern Region to celebrate the 2019 edition of Okere Festivals with Kaya Tours.

Okere Festivals is one of the notable festivals on the Ghanaian entertainment calendar with regards to festivals.

According to Attractivemustapha.com, Last year, the festivals attracted over hundreds of people from far and near to the Asenema waterfalls, near Adukrom with popular musicians like Patapaa and Firestone headlining the occasion.

Okere Festivals is one of the greatest interests to Ghanaians considering the number of tourist sites in that environment.

This year Kaya Tours which is known for specialization in both domestic and international tours with exciting products to offer leisure and business clients have promised to help make the festival a memorable one.

Some of the Tourist sites in the Okere district include the Bosompra Forest Reserve and Water Fall at Abiriw, the Okomfo Anokye Shrine and Oware, Okomfo Anokye wonder site at Awukugua, a Slave Route at Abonse, Water Falls at Akaa, Apirede and an umbrella Rock situated at Akaa.

Fans outside the Okere district should therefore contact Kaya Tours to join them.

The fans apart from enjoying good music from talented Ghanaian musicians will also have the opportunity to tour sites including the Mysterious Komfo Anokye sites at Awukugua, Asenema Waterfalls.