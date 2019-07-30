GHAMRO Chases Former Executives Over Missing Cash

Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, has revealed that the organisation will soon drag its previous executives who have misappropriated funds belonging to the society to court to retrieve the moneys.

He alleged that the Carlos Sakyi administration failed to render account of royalties collected for public performances of members' works and other funds belonging to the right owners.

The previous management, he disclosed, who were kicked out in 2015 was made up of Carlos Sakyi, Amandzeba Nat Brew and K.K Kabobo.

Speaking to the press held at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra on Thursday, Rex Omar stated that some past board members misappropriated moneys belonging to the society.

He, however, indicated that an amount of GH¢2, 113,803.93 made up of bank transactions and several withdrawals in cash still remained unaccounted for by Carlos Sakyi's administration.

Rex Omar mentioned that the delay in taking action against the said individuals was because they were waiting for an audit report of GHAMRO's finances.

According to him, the current GHAMRO board has authorised its lawyers to retrieve any misappropriated funds belonging to the society from the previous board members.

“Let it also be on record that GHAMRO is not afraid to crack the whip on members who have brought the name of the society in disrepute,” he stated.

Rex Omar added that contrary to the perception that the current board has been lenient in dealing with the issue, they are resolute in their quest to bring sanity in the organisation.

He announced that regional meetings for music right owners will be held between August and September in order to educate owners on the new GHAMRO constitution, followed by annual meetings where formal copies of the constitution and others will be tabled for the consideration, approval and adoption by members.

Rex Omar, under his leadership, has collected over GH¢2million royalties for its members.

He assured GHAMRO members that plans have been put in place to implement more technological and effective ways to collect royalties and levies for its members.

—Daily Guide