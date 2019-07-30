Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
30.07.2019 General News

John Paintsil Flex With New Woman

By Staff Writer
John Paintsil and the ladyJohn Paintsil and the lady

Former Black Stars player John Paintsil has been caught all loved-up with a new woman in a latest photograph circulating on social media.

Paintsil divorced with his ex-wife Richlove Paintsil in 2014 over alleged cheating and for assaulting the wife.

But he denied the allegations and blamed their divorce on friends who used to meddle in his marriage

After his divorce, other reports amorously connected him to Michy, Shatta Wale’s baby mama, when a photo of them popped up on social media.

Last week, a new woman popped up, and media reports captured her name as Adjoa Broni.

The reports described her as Paintsil’s wife.

However, a source to close to him told NEWS-ONE, “We don’t know her as his wife.”

—Daily Guide

TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Is The Most Honest Politician I Know--Edmund Kyei

4 hours ago

NPP, NDC Cocoa Politics Shameful And Stinky--CPP

4 hours ago

body-container-line