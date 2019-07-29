5 Years On The Thames 'The Afro-Boat Party' 2019

P.M Entertainment, up, rising and running with The Afro-Boat Party once again on Saturday 27th of July 2019 brought smiles, laughters and enjoyment to most of its revellers who patronised the event on the famous River Thames.

Packing some musical punches into the crowd was DJ Invisible who was visibly seen, mixing and blending alongside the host MC Clarke Pentoa.

Having done away with the unforgettable renaissance of the 90's Rhythm and Blues, DJ PM took over from Invisible by slotting in the mainstay of the night, which is mainly Afro-beat music.

So it was Afro-beat upon Afro-beat and some mixture of Reggae-ton to appeal and appease some Latinos among the ravers.

L. Dubzy and O.V. took turns over the mic to entertain ravers with the best of their capabilities to the pride and joy of many onlookers.

The Afro-Boat Party is arguably the best moving entertainment on water, according to a raver called Yasmin she is never going to miss this event any more saying: “Now I personally know what I have been missing all these years.”

Lady Sophia said: “ I would definitely celebrate my next birthday on the Afro-Boat Party come 2020.” And

talking to a gentleman about what he thought of the party, he said : “As for the Jollof Rice, the less we talk about it, the better, it was very delicious but not to my fill, I would not mind paying for more next time.”

There is no problem to that as Miss Vee would take care of business with respect to Jollof issues next year.

The Afro-Boat Party is about seventy percent of Afro-beat music, fifteen percent R & B and fifteen percent of other music genres.

Although the timing of the departure was a bit delayed, patrons sooner than later forgot about the delay as soon as the boat set sailing, floating and cruising to their delight.

There is no smoke without the proverbial fire as the adage goes, so if some rumours are to be accounted for then, there is some news about a film, namely 'The Afro-Boat 2020' starring anyone who would be ready for next year's event.

For the fifth year running, once again, one could count the number of men onboard but definitely not the ladies, as they came truly in their numbers, simply uncountable.

BY WILFRED CKARKE.