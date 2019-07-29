My Parents Didn't Want Me Do Music—Ama Petal

Ama Petal

Ghanaian fast-rising female Afrobeats songstress and songwriter, Ama Petal has revealed that she quit doing music because her parents wanted her to focus on her education.

Ama Petal, who started her music career in 2006, said this in an interview on e.TV Ghana’s The Late Nite Celebrity Show.

“My parents were like, don’t do music, go to school”, Ama Petal said.

According to the songstress, support from home has been good after schooling.

“My parents are now in support of my music career. After tertiary, they realized I was fully grown and that I can do music,” she added.

She said the support from the industry has been good.

“The support from the industry has been good but you need to have something to push you before you can come out. I’m bringing a lot more packages into the music industry”, Ama Petal said.