MUSIGA Endorses Ghana International Music Clinic

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has endorsed the Ghana International Music Clinic (GIMC) scheduled to take place in Accra, Ghana at the National Theatre on 20th November 2019.

MUSIGA indicated their happiness in endorsing the event and hope that it will help lift the standard of live stage musical performances in Ghana and the sub-region.

The President of MUSIGA, Bice Osei Kuffour a.k.a Obuor, an enthusiastic stage performer with multiple awards, and skills in playing live musical instruments on stage is optimistic about the objectives of the Music Clinic.

Obuor’s America and Europe tour some years ago was appropriate because of his conscious lyrics amplified by his animated live stage musical performance which gives his audience a good feel.

He is an advocate for live stage musical performances and has no doubt that the expertise of Carl Golembeski, facilitator for the clinic will help participants to advance their performance.

The date for the event is timely and will give participants the needed skills and techniques to advance their performances during this year’s Christmas events. The organizers, Institute of Professional Event Management (IPEM) are confident that the clinic will offer participants in Ghana and the sub-region the opportunity to be the game changers in live stage musical performance.

Transforming studio quality to live stage performance is the best way to give audience an exciting experience.

Many music lovers leave many live music events disappointed by the performances of many artists because their live stage musical performances does not reflect the quality of their studio recording hence the audience do not get value for money.

In a society that loves music and dance, live musical performers should always be at the peak to give their audience nothing but the best.

In the meantime, musicians and sound engineers cannot achieve this without acquiring the right training. The Ghana International Music Clinic (GIMC) presents this great opportunity which should not be missed by any person in the music industry.

Carl Golembeski (USA) will be the facilitator for the Ghana International Music Clinic. For the past four (4) years, Carl has worked as Beyoncé’s Vocal Fx Engineer developing a system to take Beyoncé’s studio fx seamlessly into a live sound environment for real-time control.

Carl is a sound artist, vocal fx engineer and music producer in various sonic territories. Most of his career has been in the form of live sound.

He has toured the world with artists such as Bruno Mars, Carlinhos Brown, and Mary J. Blige. He has served organizations like Ram Dass LSR Foundation and Joseph Campbells Audio Archives.