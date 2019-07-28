Alice Mckenzie grabs 4 Top Ghana Music Awards UK nominations

London based Ghanaian gospel musician Alice Mckenzie has grabbed four top nominations in the 2019 edition of Ghana Music Awards UK.

The Launch and nominees announcement for the 4th Ghana Music Awards UK took place at the Accra City Hotel weeks ago with media and industry players attending the memorable occasion.

The award scheme is an award ceremony which is held annually in the UK to celebrate and reward Ghanaian artists living in Ghana and the UK.

Alice Mckenzie who said she is expecting to win all the four awards, was nominated for UK Based best gospel song of the year, UK based gospel artiste of the year , Uk based best collaboration of the year with the song titled "Ahuntahunu" which she featured award-winning musicians Morris D'Voice formerly known as Morris Babyface and Noble Nketia.

Attracvtivemustapha.com can attest to the fact that the artiste is among the few musicians who are working industriously to make sure Ghanaian gospel music penetrate the European market .

Alice McKenzie said this brings her great joy as she is preparing to officially launch another album " In Your Presence" in September, a few days to the Ghana Music Awards UK.