Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2014 Queen Baci graduates from University

Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2014 Queen, Abigail Baciara Bentie has successfully completed the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

The Beautiful Queen said goodbye to the school after two years of studying MA International Relations and Diplomacy. The ceremony took place at the GIMPA center over the weekend.

The popularly known as Baci already have BA in Integrated Community Development from University of Development Studies (UDS), Wa.

Baci also celebrated her recent achievement on social media as she thanked God for seeing her through in good health. She also thanked her family and friends who stood by her all through the years.

Miss Bentie Abigail Baciara aka Baci was the winner of 2014 year’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant.

Baci, who couldn’t hold back her tears when she was announced as winner, wrestled the coveted title from three other finalists last Sunday night when the Accra International Conference Centre played host to the grand finals of the eighth edition of TV3’s Ghana Most Beautiful.

Prior to the finale, Baci had scooped the Best Performer title four times on various nights of the contest putting her in a good position to come tops since the judges’ scores were cumulative as explained by one of the judges Linda Ampah during the finale.

Source: Dailyviewgh.com