SSUE, Others To Thrill Fans @ Alliance Française

SSUE

Some selected music icons are billed to perform in a live concert dubbed 'Signature Concert' at the Alliance Française this Saturday, July 27.

A number of showbiz personalities, some stakeholders from the Ghanaian music industry and music fans from all walks of life are expected to attend the event.

It will kick off at 7:00pm.

Susan Serwah Amoakohene (SSUE), the headline artiste for the night, will be on stage to entertain patrons and her teeming fans.

The ‘Explosion of My Life' singer is expected to use the event to promote her upcoming singles.

She will rock the stage alongside stars like Asabea Cropper, Imma Emmanuel, the Ananse Band, Ghana Dance Ensemble and others at the event.

The event, which is going to witness seven hours of non-stop performances, is being organised by Scratch Studios & Music Publishing, with sponsorship from the management of Alliance Française.