Don't Mind Them, Ghana Is Proud Of You - Kim Maureen To Shatta Wale

New signee to 'Bony To The World' records Kim Maureen as showered praises on SM boss for his collaborations with Beyonce.

In an interview with Ghanacelebs.com, Kim said there is always someone somewhere who will not like you no matter what you do or how good you are.

I think and I know that Shatta is a good musician he has the talent, but hey you can force everyone to like you. Majority of Ghanaians loves him and that's a good thing, you don't have to mind anyone Ghana is proud of you", she said.

She also highlighted how she has fallen in love with the song on her Instagram page.

She wrote: "Tune moving me Already. Congratulations 💕Shatta Wale on this collaboration, love this tune . Paah paah paah. Much respect ✊ brother".