NAM1 Inspired My ‘TuffSeed’ Song—Stonebwoy Reveals After NAM1's Bail

Multiple award-winning Dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla aka Stonebwoy has reacted to the bail granted Nana Appiah Mensah by an Accra Magistrate Court on Friday, 26 July 2019.

The CEO of Menzgold Nana Appiah Mensah early Friday morning was granted bail to the sum of 1bn cedis, believed to be one of the biggest in Ghana’s court after he was charged with two counts of abetment to defraud by false pretence and two counts of abetment to carry out banking business without a licence, contrary to Section 6 (1) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).

Two of his companies — Brew Marketing Consult and Menzgold Ghana Limited — represented by him, were each been charged with defrauding by false pretence, contrary to sections 20 (1) and 13 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The bail comes with five sureties, three of which is to be justified. Making the case for bail, his lawyers led by Kwame Akuffo argued, their client is not flight risk despite being declared a wanted man by a court in 2018.

Sharing his sentiment on the freedom granted his former boss, Stonebwoy disclosed how NAM1 inspired his ‘Tuff Seed’ song

” It’s Friday I’m just up early!! Freedom is a Must We Pray!! “1 MAN” inspired The Song #TUFFSEED Real Life HERO “. Stonebwoy tweeted as sighted by RazzNews.com

He later tweeted again to assure Ghanaians of the bail.

