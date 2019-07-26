Modern Ghana logo

26.07.2019 Radio & Television

Zylofon TV introduces "Pepperkombat" show with Empress Neeta

By Mustapha Attractive
One of Ghana’s leading entertainment television stations, Zylofon TV has introduced a new show which is gradually gaining public attention with Empress Neeta as the host.

Pundits have ticked Empress Neeta's show as one of the outstanding programmes among all that were introduced over the week.

The "Pepperkombat" which started weeks ago according to the Attractivemustapha.com will be played live and aired every Saturday.

Empress Neeta, known in real life as Anita Adwoa Aniniwaah Ampomah is a journalist who has worked with a couple of media houses including Multimedia Group Limited and now with Zylofon FM and TV.

Evergreen cook Empress Neeta during the show, informs, educate, reveals and toucyh on all aspect of the Arts, with her rich experience in entertainment journalism via broadcast media especially, the "saucy" Empress Neeta seeks to shred and dissect topical entertainment issues, saying everything as it is.

One can easily liken her entertainment show to the Sports show on Adom TV "Fire for Fire" hosted by Country Man Songo.

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive News Editor
